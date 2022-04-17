N. Korean leader inspects test-firing of new tactical guided weapon
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the successful test-firing of a new tactical guided weapon meaningful in improving the efficiency of tactical nuclear operations, Pyongyang's state media announced Sunday.
The new weapon system is "of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the DPRK and diversification of their firepower missions," the official Korean Central New Agency (KCNA) said. "The test-fire was carried out successfully." The DPRK is the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
During his inspection, Kim gave important instructions on "further building up the defense capabilities and nuclear combat forces of the country." The KCNA gave no other details on the tested weapon.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to join CPTPP trade agreement
-
Incheon Int'l Airport becomes world's No. 2 in cargo handling
-
(URGENT) Yoon nominates ex-JCS Vice Chairman Lee Jong-sup as defense minister
-
3rd body retrieved in Taiwan identified as missing S. Korean crew member
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
Tottenham's Son Heung-min scores 2nd Premier League hat trick
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea opens new exhibition hall to mark 10th anniv. of Kim's leadership
-
(LEAD) Suspect who allegedly killed husband for insurance money arrested
-
Suspect who allegedly killed husband for insurance money arrested
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 110,000; distancing rules lifted next week
-
S. Korea decides to join CPTPP trade agreement
-
(5th LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA