April 18

1974 -- South Korea and Uganda establish diplomatic ties.

1975 -- North Korean President Kim Il-sung visits China for the first time in 14 years and holds talks with his Chinese counterpart, Mao Zedong.

1983 -- A fire breaks out at a discotheque in Daegu, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, resulting in the deaths of 25 people.

1994 -- South Korea decides to use France's high-speed TGV train technology to build its own bullet train service.

2002 -- South Korea and Chile sign a double taxation avoidance accord.

2011 -- Chollian, South Korea's first geostationary communication and weather satellite, starts full commercial operations, 10 months after being launched from the Guiana Space Center in South America on June 27, 2010.

2013 -- Police conclude two national spy agents illegally intervened in the presidential election in 2012 by posting comments critical of the opposition party on the internet closely before the poll.
