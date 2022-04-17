Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 April 17, 2022
SEOUL, Apr. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/07 Cloudy 10
Incheon 18/08 Cloudy 10
Suwon 20/05 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 22/06 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 22/05 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 22/03 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 22/11 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 21/05 Sunny 0
Gwangju 23/06 Sunny 0
Jeju 18/10 Sunny 10
Daegu 23/07 Sunny 0
Busan 21/10 Sunny 0
(END)
