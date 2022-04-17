Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 April 17, 2022

SEOUL, Apr. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/07 Cloudy 10

Incheon 18/08 Cloudy 10

Suwon 20/05 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 22/06 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 22/05 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 22/03 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 22/11 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 21/05 Sunny 0

Gwangju 23/06 Sunny 0

Jeju 18/10 Sunny 10

Daegu 23/07 Sunny 0

Busan 21/10 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!