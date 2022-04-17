Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top prosecutor offers to resign amid liberal party's reform drive

All News 11:15 April 17, 2022

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo tendered his resignation Sunday in an apparent protest against the liberal Democratic Party's push for stripping his organization of investigative powers as part of its politically controversial reform drive.

Kim issued a statement making public his decision, saying it is to take responsibility for a related ongoing legislative process against the state prosecution service.

He said he hopes that his move will serve as an opportunity for lawmakers to closely review the highly sensitive issue that requires public consensus and an agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.

