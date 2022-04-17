S. Korea's economic growth to slow on Ukraine woes, rate policy uncertainties: think tank
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economy is expected to post slower-than-expected growth this year amid the prolonged war in Ukraine, a shift in major countries' monetary policies and the impact of inflation, a local think tank said Sunday.
The Hyundai Research Institute revised down its growth outlook for the country this year from 2.8 percent to 2.6 percent.
"The South Korean economy will continue to recover this year, but its growth rate will slow down compared to last year," it said in a report.
It expected Asia's fourth-largest economy to grow 2.7 percent in the first half of 2022 and 2.5 percent in the latter one.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea opens new exhibition hall to mark 10th anniv. of Kim's leadership
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
Suspect who allegedly killed husband for insurance money arrested
-
(LEAD) Suspect who allegedly killed husband for insurance money arrested
-
S. Korea decides to join CPTPP trade agreement
-
(3rd LD) Suspect who allegedly killed husband for insurance money arrested
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader inspects new tactical guided weapons test to improve nuke efficiency