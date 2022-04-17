(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to join CPTPP trade agreement
-
Incheon Int'l Airport becomes world's No. 2 in cargo handling
-
(URGENT) Yoon nominates ex-JCS Vice Chairman Lee Jong-sup as defense minister
-
BTS fans paint night of Las Vegas purple
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea opens new exhibition hall to mark 10th anniv. of Kim's leadership
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
Suspect who allegedly killed husband for insurance money arrested
-
(LEAD) Suspect who allegedly killed husband for insurance money arrested
-
S. Korea decides to join CPTPP trade agreement
-
(3rd LD) Suspect who allegedly killed husband for insurance money arrested
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 110,000; distancing rules lifted next week