Military reports 1,224 more COVID-19 cases
All News 16:12 April 17, 2022
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Sunday reported 1,224 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 117,425.
The new cases included 805 from the Army, 155 from the Air Force, 151 from the Navy and 74 from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 11,400 military personnel are under treatment.
