Military reports 1,224 more COVID-19 cases

All News 16:12 April 17, 2022

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Sunday reported 1,224 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 117,425.

The new cases included 805 from the Army, 155 from the Air Force, 151 from the Navy and 74 from the Marine Corps.

Currently, 11,400 military personnel are under treatment.

Service members wait in line to receive COVID-19 tests at a gym in Wonju, 132 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 22, 2022. (Yonhap)

