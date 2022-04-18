U.S. nuke envoy due in Seoul for talks on N. Korea
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. special representative for North Korea is scheduled to arrive in Seoul later Monday for talks with his South Korean counterpart and other officials on the Kim Jong-un regime's recent missile launches and the possibility of additional provocations.
Amb. Sung Kim is planning a five-day trip amid heightened tensions following the North's weekend test of a purported tactical guided weapon. Concerns persist that Pyongyang may carry out provactive acts, including a nuclear experiment, around the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army on April 25.
During his stay here, Kim is to hold talks with Seoul's top nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk.
He is also expected to meet officials from President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team to coordinate North Korea policy.
Jung Pak, U.S. deputy special representative for the North, will accompany Kim.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea opens new exhibition hall to mark 10th anniv. of Kim's leadership
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader inspects new tactical guided weapons test to improve nuke efficiency
-
Suspect who allegedly killed husband for insurance money arrested
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 100,000; distancing rules to be lifted this week
-
(Back to Normal) Full recovery of private spending in doubt despite lifting of virus curbs
-
(LEAD) Suspect who allegedly killed husband for insurance money arrested