Korean-language dailies

-- Controversies surrounding health minister nominee (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Health minister nominee unyielding, possibly to be replaced (Kookmin Daily)

-- Best score given to paper of health minister nominee's son (Donga Ilbo)

-- Distancing rules lifted starting today (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Health minister nominee denies allegations; suspicions remain (Segye Times)

-- Concerns over prosecution reform bill (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Health minister nominee clarifies stance; controversies over 'daddy benefits' remain (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon sides with health minister nominee amid controversies (Hankyoreh)

-- Chief prosecutor to resign over reform bill (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Plastic pandemic: Trash amount doubles (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to discuss telemedicine (Korea Economic Daily)

