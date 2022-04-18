Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- Controversies surrounding health minister nominee (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Health minister nominee unyielding, possibly to be replaced (Kookmin Daily)
-- Best score given to paper of health minister nominee's son (Donga Ilbo)
-- Distancing rules lifted starting today (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Health minister nominee denies allegations; suspicions remain (Segye Times)
-- Concerns over prosecution reform bill (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Health minister nominee clarifies stance; controversies over 'daddy benefits' remain (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon sides with health minister nominee amid controversies (Hankyoreh)
-- Chief prosecutor to resign over reform bill (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Plastic pandemic: Trash amount doubles (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to discuss telemedicine (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North tests a 'new' tactical guided weapon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea takes step closer to normality (Korea Herald)
-- Minister nominee denies allegations about children (Korea Times)
