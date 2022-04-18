Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- Controversies surrounding health minister nominee (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Health minister nominee unyielding, possibly to be replaced (Kookmin Daily)
-- Best score given to paper of health minister nominee's son (Donga Ilbo)
-- Distancing rules lifted starting today (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Health minister nominee denies allegations; suspicions remain (Segye Times)
-- Concerns over prosecution reform bill (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Health minister nominee clarifies stance; controversies over 'daddy benefits' remain (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon sides with health minister nominee amid controversies (Hankyoreh)
-- Chief prosecutor to resign over reform bill (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Plastic pandemic: Trash amount doubles (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to discuss telemedicine (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North tests a 'new' tactical guided weapon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea takes step closer to normality (Korea Herald)
-- Minister nominee denies allegations about children (Korea Times)
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea opens new exhibition hall to mark 10th anniv. of Kim's leadership
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader inspects new tactical guided weapons test to improve nuke efficiency
-
Suspect who allegedly killed husband for insurance money arrested
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 100,000; distancing rules to be lifted this week
-
(Back to Normal) Full recovery of private spending in doubt despite lifting of virus curbs
-
(LEAD) Suspect who allegedly killed husband for insurance money arrested