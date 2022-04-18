(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 18)

Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo requested a meeting with President Moon to ask him to veto the revised laws. But Moon effectively refused to meet Kim. An official of the presidential office said that "now is the National Assembly's time." While shunning a meeting with the prosecutor general he appointed, Moon is hiding behind the National Assembly. His refusal to express a stance is an evasion of responsibility and is effectively abetting the Democratic Party's push to break down the judicial system in order to cover up allegations that may involve himself. Prosecutor General Kim on Sunday submitted his resignation.