(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 18)

It is irrational and irresponsible for the DPK to try to railroad the bill through the Assembly in the name of prosecutorial reform with less than one month before the new government takes office on May 10. No legislative process can be justified if it is passed unilaterally. The DPK is under attack for pushing for the bill too hurriedly without reaching any national consensus. It has never sought to hold any public hearing or discussion with opposition lawmakers and experts. The party has even failed to gain support from the minor progressive Justice Party.