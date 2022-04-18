Go to Contents Go to Navigation

1 dead, 1 injured in apartment fire in Seoul

All News 08:15 April 18, 2022

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at an apartment building in northern Seoul early Monday, leaving one dead and another injured, officials said.

The fire started at 3:38 a.m. in a unit on the ninth floor of the 15-story building in Nowon Ward and was extinguished about 50 minutes later.

One of the unit's residents, in her 50s, was found dead on-site, and the other resident, in his 20s, was sent to a nearby hospital after inhaling smoke and sustaining burns.

About 60 other residents in the apartment evacuated on their own.

Police and the fire authority said they were investigating the exact cause of the fire.

An illustrated image of apartment fire. (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#apartment fire
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!