1 dead, 1 injured in apartment fire in Seoul
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at an apartment building in northern Seoul early Monday, leaving one dead and another injured, officials said.
The fire started at 3:38 a.m. in a unit on the ninth floor of the 15-story building in Nowon Ward and was extinguished about 50 minutes later.
One of the unit's residents, in her 50s, was found dead on-site, and the other resident, in his 20s, was sent to a nearby hospital after inhaling smoke and sustaining burns.
About 60 other residents in the apartment evacuated on their own.
Police and the fire authority said they were investigating the exact cause of the fire.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea opens new exhibition hall to mark 10th anniv. of Kim's leadership
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader inspects new tactical guided weapons test to improve nuke efficiency
-
Suspect who allegedly killed husband for insurance money arrested
-
(Back to Normal) Full recovery of private spending in doubt despite lifting of virus curbs
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 100,000; distancing rules to be lifted this week
-
S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted