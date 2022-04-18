Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 18, 2022

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/10 Sunny 20

Incheon 17/10 Sunny 20

Suwon 20/08 Sunny 20

Cheongju 22/10 Sunny 20

Daejeon 22/08 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 22/07 Sunny 20

Gangneung 24/15 Sunny 20

Jeonju 20/08 Sunny 20

Gwangju 24/10 Cloudy 30

Jeju 18/12 Cloudy 20

Daegu 22/10 Sunny 20

Busan 22/13 Sunny 20

