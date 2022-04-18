Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
N. Korea's preparations for military parade appear to be in full swing: source
SEOUL -- North Korea has been mobilizing thousands of troops and military hardware at a Pyongyang airport in an apparent sign of "full-fledged" preparations for a military parade, an informed source said Monday.
In recent weeks, the North has been seen making such preparations at the Mirim airport as it is set to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army on Monday next week.
Seoul urges Pyongyang to stop provocations, resume dialogue
SEOUL -- The South Korean government called Monday on North Korea to cease tension-escalating activities and return to dialogue, a day after the report of the secretive country's latest key weapons test.
On Sunday, South Korea's military said the North launched two projectiles into the East Sea the previous day. North Korean state media had earlier reported that the country successfully test-fired a new tactical guided weapon to improve the efficiency of tactical nuclear operations.
Small biz owners buoyed on 1st day of no social distancing
SEOUL -- On the first day of the lifting of all COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, small business owners said they are looking forward to seeing as many customers as before the pandemic.
All social distancing rules, except a mask mandate, was lifted this week, allowing restaurants, cafes and other small businesses to operate freely without a curfew and limits on the size of private gatherings.
(LEAD) Main opposition party, minor party announce merger
SEOUL -- The main opposition People Power Party and the minor opposition People's Party announced their merger on Monday following a deal between President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and his coalition partner Ahn Cheol-soo.
Yoon of the PPP and Ahn, the chairman of the People's Party, agreed to merge their parties after the March 9 presidential election as part of a broader deal under which Ahn dropped out of the presidential race to back Yoon's campaign.
DP steps up attacks on Yoon over health minister pick
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) slammed President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday for sticking with his embattled health minister nominee despite mounting allegations over his children's school admissions.
Yoon of the opposition People Power Party (PPP) has rejected the DP's demand to withdraw the nomination of long-time friend Chung Ho-young, saying via his spokesperson the previous day that "clear facts about irregularities" should be first confirmed.
Court suspends decision to void ex-justice minister daughter's medical school admission
BUSAN -- A court on Monday suspended Pusan National University's decision to nullify its 2015 acceptance of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's daughter into its medical school for having used forged documents on her application.
The school in the southeastern port city of Busan made the decision earlier this month to cancel Cho Min's admission to its Graduate School of Medicine after the Supreme Court convicted her mother in January of forging some of the documents used in the daughter's application.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks end slightly lower amid lingering inflation woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed slightly lower on Monday as investors took to the sidelines amid inflation woes and concerns that the Fed may raise rates at a faster and stronger-than-expected pace. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 2.85 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 2,693.21.
(News Focus) Numbers show Ryu Hyun-jin's trouble limiting hard contact, generating whiffs
SEOUL -- In 2020, the Toronto Blue Jays' South Korean starting pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin ranked third in the American League (AL) Cy Young Award voting, a season after finishing as the runner-up for the top pitching prize in the National League (NL) as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
And while he didn't look to be quite the same, efficient pitcher in the first half of 2021, Ryu still had his moments. In four out of his 20 starts through July -- not counting the abbreviated one on April 25 when he was taken out early with an injury -- Ryu didn't give up any earned runs. In total, he held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in 12 of those 20 outings.
