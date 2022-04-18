Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Systems to supply indigenous combat management system to Philippine Navy

All News 13:02 April 18, 2022

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co., the defense and ICT unit of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, said Monday it signed a contract to supply its indigenous combat management system to the Philippine Navy, in a deal valued at US$33 million.

The combat management system (CMS) will be installed in two 3,100-ton patrol combat corvettes, Hanwha Systems said in a release.

A CMS, known as the "brain" of the vessel, is designed to integrate all equipment, like various sensors, weapons and communications systems, into one single system to help counter threats more efficiently during combat.

Hanwha Systems signed similar export deals with the Philippine Navy to supply CMS for use in five frigates in 2017 and 2019.

Hanwha Systems to supply indigenous combat management system to Philippine Navy - 1

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hanwha Systems #Philippine Navy
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!