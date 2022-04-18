Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon dismisses top prosecutor's resignation offer

All News 13:05 April 18, 2022

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in dismissed a resignation offer by Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo on Monday and will meet with him later in the day, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Kim tendered his resignation a day earlier in protest of the ruling Democratic Party's push to pass a bill that will strip the prosecution of its investigative powers.

