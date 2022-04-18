N. Korea's preparations for military parade appear to be in full swing: source
By Kang Yoon-seung and Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has been mobilizing thousands of troops and military hardware at a Pyongyang airport in an apparent sign of "full-fledged" preparations for a military parade, an informed source said Monday.
In recent weeks, the North has been seen making such preparations at the Mirim airport as it is set to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army on Monday next week.
Thousands of troops have been spotted apparently training for the parade, the source said, noting that up to 20,000 personnel could show up when the event actually takes place.
Among the military equipment mobilized were tracked vehicles like armored cars and transporter erector launchers (TELs), the source said.
North Korea watchers said the reclusive regime could also flaunt its strategic weapons, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), during the parade.
The North's preparations for the parade came amid concerns it could engage in provocations in time for the key anniversary or during the nine-day South Korea-U.S. military training set to run through April 28.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
Yoon says will expand breadth of diplomacy based on stronger alliance with U.S.: report
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader inspects new tactical guided weapons test to improve nuke efficiency
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
(Back to Normal) Full recovery of private spending in doubt despite lifting of virus curbs
-
S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
Arrest warrants to be sought for woman, boyfriend in drowning death of husband