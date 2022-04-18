KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,200 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 86,000 UP 2,100
ShinhanGroup 40,150 DN 150
HITEJINRO 36,550 UP 150
Yuhan 59,100 DN 400
SLCORP 24,950 0
CJ LOGISTICS 132,000 UP 2,000
KIA CORP. 78,200 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 96,600 UP 100
DL 58,800 DN 100
KCC 331,500 DN 5,000
SKBP 87,500 DN 1,000
ORION Holdings 14,300 UP 250
NEXENTIRE 6,900 UP 180
CHONGKUNDANG 96,900 UP 300
TaihanElecWire 1,785 UP 30
Daesang 24,350 UP 550
Hyundai M&F INS 31,750 DN 400
SKNetworks 4,865 DN 5
CJ 86,900 DN 300
DB HiTek 70,900 UP 100
SK hynix 109,000 UP 1,000
LX INT 36,800 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 18,100 UP 200
Youngpoong 708,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,750 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,300 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 208,000 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,350 UP 50
Kogas 40,200 DN 50
Hanwha 30,200 DN 150
Nongshim 312,000 UP 3,500
HyundaiMtr 178,500 UP 1,500
AmoreG 48,200 UP 550
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,090 UP 270
POSCO Holdings 283,000 UP 500
GCH Corp 22,350 UP 100
LotteChilsung 183,000 DN 4,500
DB INSURANCE 67,100 DN 1,800
SamsungElec 66,700 UP 100
(MORE)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
