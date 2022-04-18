KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hyosung 83,600 UP 200
LOTTE 33,150 UP 200
SGBC 73,300 DN 300
BukwangPharm 11,900 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 88,600 DN 5,700
Daewoong 30,200 UP 300
TaekwangInd 1,014,000 UP 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,220 UP 10
KAL 31,300 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,010 UP 15
LG Corp. 73,100 DN 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 129,500 DN 1,000
Boryung 13,150 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 83,900 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,950 DN 350
Shinsegae 257,000 UP 3,000
NHIS 11,050 DN 50
GS Retail 29,000 UP 450
DongwonInd 240,500 DN 5,500
SK Discovery 40,550 DN 350
LS 59,300 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES142500 DN5500
GC Corp 189,500 DN 1,500
Ottogi 459,000 UP 2,000
GS E&C 42,000 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 601,000 DN 12,000
MERITZ SECU 6,700 DN 70
KPIC 156,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,300 DN 50
SKC 148,500 DN 8,000
HtlShilla 83,800 UP 1,900
KumhoPetrochem 151,500 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 157,000 0
Hanssem 78,000 DN 1,000
KSOE 93,900 DN 3,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,000 DN 50
MS IND 21,200 DN 650
Hanmi Science 50,000 UP 550
OCI 98,600 DN 3,400
LS ELECTRIC 45,950 DN 50
(Back to Normal) Full recovery of private spending in doubt despite lifting of virus curbs