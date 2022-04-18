Hyosung 83,600 UP 200

LOTTE 33,150 UP 200

SGBC 73,300 DN 300

BukwangPharm 11,900 DN 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 88,600 DN 5,700

Daewoong 30,200 UP 300

TaekwangInd 1,014,000 UP 1,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,220 UP 10

KAL 31,300 DN 150

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,010 UP 15

LG Corp. 73,100 DN 200

POSCO CHEMICAL 129,500 DN 1,000

Boryung 13,150 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 83,900 UP 400

HYUNDAI STEEL 40,950 DN 350

Shinsegae 257,000 UP 3,000

NHIS 11,050 DN 50

GS Retail 29,000 UP 450

DongwonInd 240,500 DN 5,500

SK Discovery 40,550 DN 350

LS 59,300 DN 1,100

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES142500 DN5500

GC Corp 189,500 DN 1,500

Ottogi 459,000 UP 2,000

GS E&C 42,000 DN 350

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 601,000 DN 12,000

MERITZ SECU 6,700 DN 70

KPIC 156,000 DN 1,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,300 DN 50

SKC 148,500 DN 8,000

HtlShilla 83,800 UP 1,900

KumhoPetrochem 151,500 DN 500

SamsungElecMech 157,000 0

Hanssem 78,000 DN 1,000

KSOE 93,900 DN 3,800

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,000 DN 50

MS IND 21,200 DN 650

Hanmi Science 50,000 UP 550

OCI 98,600 DN 3,400

LS ELECTRIC 45,950 DN 50

(MORE)