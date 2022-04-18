KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 638,000 UP 12,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,190 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 88,700 UP 400
IS DONGSEO 54,000 DN 200
S-Oil 107,500 0
LG Innotek 393,000 DN 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 192,500 UP 500
HMM 26,400 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 66,800 UP 3,200
Mobis 211,500 UP 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 54,200 UP 1,000
S-1 68,500 0
ZINUS 68,400 UP 3,000
Hanchem 218,000 UP 2,000
DWS 59,000 DN 1,100
KEPCO 21,850 UP 100
SamsungSecu 40,500 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 17,550 DN 650
SKTelecom 59,800 UP 300
SNT MOTIV 46,900 UP 350
HyundaiElev 36,350 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDS 137,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 44,850 UP 700
KUMHOTIRE 4,195 UP 25
Hanon Systems 11,650 UP 350
SK 249,500 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 33,450 UP 350
Handsome 37,100 UP 700
Asiana Airlines 21,600 0
COWAY 66,500 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,100 UP 2,000
IBK 11,050 UP 50
DONGSUH 26,400 UP 400
SamsungEng 24,350 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 110,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 6,520 DN 90
SAMSUNG CARD 33,000 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 24,550 DN 50
KT 35,300 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL33650 UP1200
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
Yoon says will expand breadth of diplomacy based on stronger alliance with U.S.: report
(LEAD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
(2nd LD) N.K. leader inspects new tactical guided weapons test to improve nuke efficiency
Arrest warrants to be sought for woman, boyfriend in drowning death of husband
(Back to Normal) Full recovery of private spending in doubt despite lifting of virus curbs