KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 17,400 UP 50
LG Uplus 14,350 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,700 0
LGH&H 903,000 UP 26,000
LGCHEM 500,000 DN 5,000
KT&G 80,500 UP 700
DHICO 21,300 UP 350
Doosanfc 37,400 DN 850
LG Display 18,450 DN 800
Kangwonland 27,250 DN 400
NAVER 306,500 DN 2,000
Kakao 94,400 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 76,500 DN 300
NCsoft 438,500 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,100 UP 800
KIWOOM 97,600 DN 500
DSME 27,000 DN 1,150
HDSINFRA 6,400 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,100 DN 100
DWEC 6,530 DN 60
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,450 0
CJ CheilJedang 387,500 UP 1,500
LGELECTRONICS 124,500 DN 2,000
Celltrion 156,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 40,550 UP 200
TKG Huchems 22,550 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 169,500 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 20,550 DN 150
SK Innovation 216,000 UP 8,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,200 UP 1,200
KIH 74,700 0
GS 44,300 UP 100
CJ CGV 28,500 UP 450
LIG Nex1 76,700 UP 3,400
Fila Holdings 35,400 UP 1,950
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 195,000 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,700 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,070 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 168,000 UP 6,500
PIAM 48,100 DN 300
