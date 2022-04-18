Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

April 18, 2022

HANJINKAL 57,800 DN 500
DoubleUGames 50,700 DN 800
CUCKOO 19,150 UP 350
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY358 00 UP1400
POONGSAN 33,450 UP 50
KOLMAR KOREA 48,000 UP 1,350
KBFinancialGroup 59,600 UP 200
Hansae 27,450 UP 400
Youngone Corp 50,000 UP 650
CSWIND 62,300 DN 900
GKL 15,500 0
KOLON IND 59,300 0
HanmiPharm 305,000 DN 2,000
Meritz Financial 39,950 DN 1,050
BNK Financial Group 7,850 DN 60
emart 139,000 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 42,200 DN 1,300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,750 UP 400
Netmarble 103,000 0
KRAFTON 261,000 DN 3,500
HD HYUNDAI 58,300 DN 400
ORION 87,900 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,200 DN 100
BGF Retail 184,500 UP 5,000
SKCHEM 125,500 DN 1,000
COSMAX 86,500 UP 3,400
HDC-OP 14,400 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 420,500 DN 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 499,500 DN 11,500
SKBS 135,000 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,250 UP 50
KakaoBank 45,400 DN 800
MANDO 54,300 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 832,000 DN 3,000
HYBE 279,500 DN 14,500
SK ie technology 118,000 DN 4,000
LG Energy Solution 433,000 DN 2,000
DL E&C 59,300 0
kakaopay 127,500 DN 4,000
SKSQUARE 55,700 DN 1,400
