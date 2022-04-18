S. Korean Bond Yields on April 18, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.012 2.023 -1.1
2-year TB 2.802 2.773 +2.9
3-year TB 2.990 2.944 +4.6
10-year TB 3.355 3.301 +5.4
2-year MSB 2.808 2.767 +4.1
3-year CB (AA-) 3.689 3.640 +4.9
91-day CD 1.720 1.720 0.0
