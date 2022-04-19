Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:58 April 19, 2022

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon says prosecution 'reform is for people' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon says 'suspicion over fairness in prosecution's probe is reality' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon instructs chief prosecutor to 'persuade National Assembly' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon says 'people doubt fairness of prosecution's investigation' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon says 'prosecution needs reform' (Segye Times)
-- World's four key breadbaskets in ruins (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon meets chief prosecutor (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon calls on prosecution for reform, on DP for speed control (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Nobody takes responsibility for my husband's vaccination death' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- COVID-19 shakes up deep-seated customs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon pledges 3 cash-based promises despite inflation shock (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon rejects Kim's resignation (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Two opposition parties merge. What is Ahn's next move? (Korea Herald)
-- Time to change conciliatory approach to N.K.: FM nominee (Korea Times)
