(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 19)

A lesson we have learned from COVID-19 is that prevention is better than a cure. We have also learned that complacency is the biggest enemy in our fight against the pandemic. So the government should strive to improve the healthcare system and create a better pandemic response system. It is also urgent to have a better compensation system for those vulnerable to pandemic restrictions. It is equality important to speed up an economic recovery in the face of global supply disruptions and soaring inflation in order to improve the people's livelihood.

