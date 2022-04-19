(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 19)

Chung Ho-young nominated as the first health and welfare minister under President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's incoming administration is facing multiple favoritism controversies over his two children. They are accused of being admitted to Kyungpook National University while he was the deputy and president of the state university's hospital. His son is also suspected of being exempted from active military duty based on medical records issued by the hospital. Chung held a press conference Sunday to explain the controversies while refusing to withdraw from his candidacy. But his explanations only fueled more suspicions.