U.S. lowers travel advisory on S. Korea to Level 1
WASHINGTON, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Monday shifted its travel advisory on South Korea to the lowest tier of Level 1, a sharp change from the highest warning of Level 4 that was issued in February.
The move came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered its travel advisory on South Korea from the highest level, citing reduced risks to U.S. visitors to the country from COVID-19.
The Department of State had maintained a Level 4 "do not travel" advisory on South Korea since Feb. 15.
The Level 1 advisory encourages U.S. visitors to exercise "normal precaution" while visiting their host nation.
