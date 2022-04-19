(LEAD) U.S. authorities lower COVID-19 travel alert on S. Korea
(ATTN: UPDATES with CDC's measures from 2nd para; MODIFIES headline; ADDS photo)
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Monday shifted its travel advisory on South Korea to the lowest tier of Level 1, a sharp change from the highest warning of Level 4 that was issued in February.
The announcement followed reports that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lowered its own travel recommendation on South Korea by a notch from the "Do Not Travel" level. South Korea is reportedly among around 90 nations and other regions that dropped to "Level 3: High" for reduced risks to U.S. visitors to the country from COVID-19, as the CDC website showed that its travel advisory on the East Asian country has been lowered to Level 3.
The Department of State had maintained a Level 4 travel advisory on South Korea since Feb. 15.
Level 1 encourages U.S. visitors to exercise "normal precaution" while visiting their host nation. The department did not offer any specific reasons for the new travel advisory measure for South Korea in a notice posted on its website.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
Yoon says will expand breadth of diplomacy based on stronger alliance with U.S.: report
-
Elementary school teacher given 7-yr prison term for luring teenagers into filming sexually abusive material
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
Court suspends decision to void ex-justice minister daughter's medical school admission