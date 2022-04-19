Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 19, 2022
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/09 Sunny 0
Incheon 18/09 Sunny 0
Suwon 21/07 Sunny 0
Cheongju 24/10 Sunny 0
Daejeon 24/09 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 24/05 Sunny 0
Gangneung 21/10 Sunny 0
Jeonju 23/08 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 25/10 Cloudy 0
Jeju 20/12 Sunny 0
Daegu 25/11 Sunny 20
Busan 22/13 Cloudy 0
