Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 19, 2022

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/09 Sunny 0

Incheon 18/09 Sunny 0

Suwon 21/07 Sunny 0

Cheongju 24/10 Sunny 0

Daejeon 24/09 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 24/05 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/10 Sunny 0

Jeonju 23/08 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 25/10 Cloudy 0

Jeju 20/12 Sunny 0

Daegu 25/11 Sunny 20

Busan 22/13 Cloudy 0

