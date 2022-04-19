Seoul stocks open higher despite Wall Street losses
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday despite overnight losses on Wall Street as foreigners and individuals picked up large-cap shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 25.21 points, or 0.94 percent, to reach 2,718.42 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Monday (local time), U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading amid the possibility of monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.11 percent, the S&P 500 lost 0.02 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index went down 0.14 percent.
Large-cap shares in Seoul were trading bullish.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 1.65 percent, key battery maker LG Energy Solution added 1.04 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix went up 2.29 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,233.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1 won from the previous session's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
Yoon says will expand breadth of diplomacy based on stronger alliance with U.S.: report
-
Elementary school teacher given 7-yr prison term for luring teenagers into filming sexually abusive material
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
Arrest warrants to be sought for woman, boyfriend in drowning death of husband
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted