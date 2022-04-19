Moon thanks people, medical workers as S. Korea returns to normal life
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday thanked people and medical workers for their efforts to battle COVID-19 as South Korea removed all social distancing measures, except a mask mandate, and returned to normal life.
"With social distancing fully lifted, people regained their daily lives," Moon told a Cabinet meeting. "I sincerely thank people, epidemic prevention and medical workers for their cooperation."
Starting Monday, restaurants, cafes and many other business establishments are able to operate freely without a curfew and people are allowed to gather in large groups with no limit in size, as the omicron wave waned.
The mask mandate is the only rule that will remain in place for now.
With daily infections and critical cases declining, health authorities downgraded the infectious disease level of COVID-19 to that of cholera and tuberculosis.
Moon said the downgrading allowed hospitals to return to their normal medical system.
Moon, whose term ends on May 9, also said he hopes the incoming administration will continue to promote balanced regional development.
Earlier in the day, the interior ministry signed an agreement with the local governments of Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province to launch a new European Union-like administrative unit aimed at promoting balanced regional development and invigorating local economies.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
Yoon says will expand breadth of diplomacy based on stronger alliance with U.S.: report
-
Elementary school teacher given 7-yr prison term for luring teenagers into filming sexually abusive material
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
Court suspends decision to void ex-justice minister daughter's medical school admission