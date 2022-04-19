Seoul shares trade higher in late morning on foreign buying
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher Tuesday morning as foreign buyers scooped up large-cap tech shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 21.93 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,715.14 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index got off to a strong start despite overnight losses on the U.S. market, and solid foreign buying bolstered the upward momentum.
In Seoul, tech and steel shares led the gains.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics went up 1.35 percent, battery behemoth LG Energy Solution gained 0.69 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix jumped 2.75 percent.
The South Korean currency was trading at 1,234.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.5 won from the previous session's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
Yoon says will expand breadth of diplomacy based on stronger alliance with U.S.: report
-
Elementary school teacher given 7-yr prison term for luring teenagers into filming sexually abusive material
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
Court suspends decision to void ex-justice minister daughter's medical school admission