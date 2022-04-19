Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Agreement signed to launch 'Special Union' of Busan, Ulsan, South Gyeongsang Province
SEOUL -- The interior ministry on Tuesday signed an agreement with the local governments of Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province to launch a new European Union-like administrative unit aimed at promoting balanced regional development and invigorating local economies.
The "special union" of the three local governments will officially start operating in January next year, with its council to comprise 27 members -- nine each from the three municipalities -- and the heads of the three governments, to hold the union's rotating presidency.
-----------------
Moon thanks people, medical workers as S. Korea returns to normal life
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday thanked people and medical workers for their efforts to battle COVID-19 as South Korea removed all social distancing measures, except a mask mandate, and returned to normal life.
"With social distancing fully lifted, people regained their daily lives," Moon told a Cabinet meeting. "I sincerely thank people, epidemic prevention and medical workers for their cooperation."
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. authorities lower COVID-19 travel alert on S. Korea
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Monday shifted its travel advisory on South Korea to the lowest tier of Level 1, a sharp change from the highest warning of Level 4 that was issued in February.
The announcement followed reports that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lowered its own travel recommendation on South Korea by a notch from the "Do Not Travel" level. South Korea is reportedly among around 90 nations and other regions that dropped to "Level 3: High" for reduced risks to U.S. visitors to the country from COVID-19, as the CDC website showed that its travel advisory on the East Asian country has been lowered to Level 3.
-----------------
S. Korea reports 118,504 new cases with omicron receding
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases jumped Tuesday, apparently due to increased virus tests, but the caseload was about half the tally from a week ago as the spread of omicron slows down.
The country added 118,504 new COVID-19 infections, including 20 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 16,471,940, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Air Busan to open 5 new int'l routes next month
SEOUL -- Air Busan Co., a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc., said Tuesday it will open five new international routes next month as the easing of travel restrictions unleashes pent-up demand.
On Jan. 23, Air Busan began to offer one flight per week on the Saipan route following a travel bubble agreement with Saipan, a quarantine-free travel partnership between two or more cities or countries with similar levels of COVID-19 cases.
-----------------
Moon pays respects to victims of 1960 pro-democracy uprising
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in paid his respects Tuesday to those killed in a 1960 pro-democracy civil uprising that led to the ousting of South Korea's first President Syngman Rhee.
Moon offered flowers and burned incense before holding a moment of silence at a national cemetery in northern Seoul that holds the remains of 186 people killed in the "April 19 Revolution."
-----------------
Russian, Chinese warplanes entered S. Korea's air defense zone last month
SEOUL -- Russian and Chinese military aircraft entered South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) without prior notice last month ahead of North Korea's long-range missile launch, a Seoul official said Tuesday.
Two Russian planes flew into the KADIZ on March 24, prompting South Korea's military to scramble its fighters to prevent their approach to the country's airspace, according to the official.
-----------------
(LEAD) BOK chief nominee vows to adjust monetary policy to tame inflation, engineer 'soft landing' in household debt
SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea will adjust the accommodative extent of its monetary policy "at an appropriate speed" to rein in inflation to ensure the momentum for economic growth will not be undercut, the nominee for the central bank chief said Tuesday.
During a parliamentary confirmation hearing widely seen as a formality, Rhee Chang-yong added that the central bank under his leadership will work hard to engineer a "soft landing" in household debt through its action on monetary policy.
-----------------
70 pct of women in their 20s-30s think Korea is not equal for females
SEOUL -- More than half of South Korean people think women are not treated equally to men, a government survey showed Tuesday.
According to the quinquennial government study, 53.4 percent of respondents said South Korea is not an equal society for women, down from 62.6 percent tallied in 2016. By gender, 65.4 percent of female and 41.4 percent of male respondents gave the same answer.
-----------------
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS returned home Tuesday after wrapping up live concerts in Las Vegas that drew about 620,000 fans.
Six members of the septet -- Jin, Jimin, V, J-Hope, Jungkook and Suga -- arrived at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, about 40 kilometers west of Seoul, in the early hours of the day.
(END)
-
S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to join CPTPP trade agreement
-
BTS to drop new album in June
-
Rays' Choi Ji-man blasts 1st homer of season, extends hitting streak to 4
-
(LEAD) Rays' Choi Ji-man blasts 1st homer of season, extends hitting streak to 4
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
Yoon says will expand breadth of diplomacy based on stronger alliance with U.S.: report
-
Elementary school teacher given 7-yr prison term for luring teenagers into filming sexually abusive material
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Russian, Chinese warplanes entered S. Korea's air defense zone last month
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted