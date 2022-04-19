Outdoor library to open at Seoul Plaza this weekend
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government will bring about 3,000 books, bean bags and picnic mats out onto the lawn at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall later this week to set up an "outdoor library" after the lifting of all social distancing rules, officials said Tuesday.
The library will open every Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting this week until late October, according to Seoul city government. It will be closed in July and August, the annual monsoon season, officials said.
It is the first outdoor event to be held in the plaza in two years amid the pandemic
Visitors will be able to read about 3,000 books placed on-site or those rented from the Seoul Metropolitan Library at the plaza where bean bags, picnic mats and parasols will be prepared.
A special zone will also be set up for events like book talks and a book exhibition of the author of the month selected by the city government.
The first author of the month is picture book illustrator Lee Suzy, who earlier this year became the first South Korean to win the prestigious Hans Christian Andersen Award, officials said.
