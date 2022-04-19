KOSDAQ 931.56 UP 13.33 points (close)
All News 15:33 April 19, 2022
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
Yoon says will expand breadth of diplomacy based on stronger alliance with U.S.: report
Elementary school teacher given 7-yr prison term for luring teenagers into filming sexually abusive material
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
Russian, Chinese warplanes entered S. Korea's air defense zone last month
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new cases at 10-week low; most virus restrictions lifted
S. Korea reports 118,504 new cases with omicron receding