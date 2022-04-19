KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK Discovery 40,850 UP 300
LS 59,900 UP 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES153500 UP11000
GC Corp 191,000 UP 1,500
GS E&C 42,150 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 610,000 UP 9,000
KPIC 158,500 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,300 0
SKC 152,500 UP 4,000
GS Retail 29,000 0
Ottogi 467,500 UP 8,500
MERITZ SECU 6,760 UP 60
NEXENTIRE 6,850 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 98,000 UP 1,100
KCC 333,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 88,300 UP 800
BukwangPharm 11,950 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 90,500 UP 1,900
Daewoong 30,400 UP 200
TaekwangInd 1,017,000 UP 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,220 0
KAL 31,350 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,010 0
LG Corp. 73,600 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 130,000 UP 500
Boryung 13,250 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 83,600 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,650 UP 1,700
Shinsegae 259,000 UP 2,000
Nongshim 313,000 UP 1,000
SamsungElecMech 157,000 0
OCI 98,900 UP 300
Hanssem 80,300 UP 2,300
LS ELECTRIC 45,800 DN 150
KorZinc 657,000 UP 19,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,350 UP 160
HyundaiMipoDock 90,500 UP 1,800
IS DONGSEO 53,700 DN 300
S-Oil 105,000 DN 2,500
LG Innotek 391,500 DN 1,500
(MORE)
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
Yoon says will expand breadth of diplomacy based on stronger alliance with U.S.: report
-
Elementary school teacher given 7-yr prison term for luring teenagers into filming sexually abusive material
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Russian, Chinese warplanes entered S. Korea's air defense zone last month
-
(LEAD) U.S. authorities lower COVID-19 travel alert on S. Korea
-
S. Korea reports 118,504 new cases with omicron receding