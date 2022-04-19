SK Discovery 40,850 UP 300

LS 59,900 UP 600

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES153500 UP11000

GC Corp 191,000 UP 1,500

GS E&C 42,150 UP 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 610,000 UP 9,000

KPIC 158,500 UP 2,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,300 0

SKC 152,500 UP 4,000

GS Retail 29,000 0

Ottogi 467,500 UP 8,500

MERITZ SECU 6,760 UP 60

NEXENTIRE 6,850 DN 50

CHONGKUNDANG 98,000 UP 1,100

KCC 333,000 UP 1,500

SKBP 88,300 UP 800

BukwangPharm 11,950 UP 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 90,500 UP 1,900

Daewoong 30,400 UP 200

TaekwangInd 1,017,000 UP 3,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,220 0

KAL 31,350 UP 50

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,010 0

LG Corp. 73,600 UP 500

POSCO CHEMICAL 130,000 UP 500

Boryung 13,250 UP 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 83,600 DN 300

HYUNDAI STEEL 42,650 UP 1,700

Shinsegae 259,000 UP 2,000

Nongshim 313,000 UP 1,000

SamsungElecMech 157,000 0

OCI 98,900 UP 300

Hanssem 80,300 UP 2,300

LS ELECTRIC 45,800 DN 150

KorZinc 657,000 UP 19,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,350 UP 160

HyundaiMipoDock 90,500 UP 1,800

IS DONGSEO 53,700 DN 300

S-Oil 105,000 DN 2,500

LG Innotek 391,500 DN 1,500

(MORE)