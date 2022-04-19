KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 97,400 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 195,000 UP 2,500
HtlShilla 83,600 DN 200
HMM 27,550 UP 1,150
HYUNDAI WIA 67,100 UP 300
Hanmi Science 50,200 UP 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,900 DN 100
MS IND 21,250 UP 50
Mobis 211,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 54,000 DN 200
S-1 68,900 UP 400
ZINUS 67,900 DN 500
Hanchem 231,000 UP 13,000
DWS 61,000 UP 2,000
KumhoPetrochem 154,000 UP 2,500
KEPCO 21,700 DN 150
SamsungSecu 40,850 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 18,750 UP 1,200
SKTelecom 60,400 UP 600
SNT MOTIV 46,600 DN 300
HyundaiElev 36,650 UP 300
Handsome 37,200 UP 100
Asiana Airlines 21,050 DN 550
COWAY 65,700 DN 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 95,500 DN 600
IBK 11,200 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDS 139,000 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 44,800 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,250 UP 55
DONGSUH 27,000 UP 600
Hanon Systems 11,550 DN 100
SK 251,000 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 32,950 DN 500
SamsungEng 24,800 UP 450
SAMSUNG C&T 110,500 UP 500
PanOcean 6,770 UP 250
SAMSUNG CARD 33,150 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 24,400 DN 150
KT 36,900 UP 1,600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL33000 DN650
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
Yoon says will expand breadth of diplomacy based on stronger alliance with U.S.: report
Elementary school teacher given 7-yr prison term for luring teenagers into filming sexually abusive material
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
Russian, Chinese warplanes entered S. Korea's air defense zone last month
(LEAD) U.S. authorities lower COVID-19 travel alert on S. Korea
S. Korea reports 118,504 new cases with omicron receding