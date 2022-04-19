LOTTE TOUR 17,300 DN 100

LG Uplus 14,750 UP 400

SAMSUNG LIFE 65,100 UP 400

KEPCO KPS 38,550 DN 2,000

LGH&H 903,000 0

LGCHEM 503,000 UP 3,000

KEPCO E&C 74,900 DN 1,600

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,100 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,300 UP 200

DWEC 6,580 UP 50

LGELECTRONICS 124,500 0

Celltrion 160,500 UP 4,000

TKG Huchems 22,650 UP 100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,150 UP 1,700

CJ CheilJedang 394,500 UP 7,000

KT&G 81,100 UP 600

DHICO 21,350 UP 50

Doosanfc 36,700 DN 700

LG Display 18,900 UP 450

Kangwonland 27,200 DN 50

NAVER 312,000 UP 5,500

HDSINFRA 6,500 UP 100

Kakao 95,100 UP 700

NCsoft 439,500 UP 1,000

DSME 27,850 UP 850

KIWOOM 97,800 UP 200

KIH 75,200 UP 500

GS 44,450 UP 150

CJ CGV 27,900 DN 600

HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,400 UP 200

LIG Nex1 77,400 UP 700

Fila Holdings 35,200 DN 200

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 196,000 UP 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 47,600 UP 900

HANWHA LIFE 3,110 UP 40

AMOREPACIFIC 166,000 DN 2,000

DAEWOONG PHARM 173,500 UP 4,000

FOOSUNG 20,500 DN 50

SK Innovation 220,000 UP 4,000

POONGSAN 33,700 UP 250

(MORE)