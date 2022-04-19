KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 17,300 DN 100
LG Uplus 14,750 UP 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,100 UP 400
KEPCO KPS 38,550 DN 2,000
LGH&H 903,000 0
LGCHEM 503,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 74,900 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,100 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,300 UP 200
DWEC 6,580 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 124,500 0
Celltrion 160,500 UP 4,000
TKG Huchems 22,650 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,150 UP 1,700
CJ CheilJedang 394,500 UP 7,000
KT&G 81,100 UP 600
DHICO 21,350 UP 50
Doosanfc 36,700 DN 700
LG Display 18,900 UP 450
Kangwonland 27,200 DN 50
NAVER 312,000 UP 5,500
HDSINFRA 6,500 UP 100
Kakao 95,100 UP 700
NCsoft 439,500 UP 1,000
DSME 27,850 UP 850
KIWOOM 97,800 UP 200
KIH 75,200 UP 500
GS 44,450 UP 150
CJ CGV 27,900 DN 600
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,400 UP 200
LIG Nex1 77,400 UP 700
Fila Holdings 35,200 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 196,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,600 UP 900
HANWHA LIFE 3,110 UP 40
AMOREPACIFIC 166,000 DN 2,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 173,500 UP 4,000
FOOSUNG 20,500 DN 50
SK Innovation 220,000 UP 4,000
POONGSAN 33,700 UP 250
