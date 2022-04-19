KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 59,700 UP 100
Hansae 27,100 DN 350
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 50 DN1250
Youngone Corp 50,000 0
CSWIND 62,200 DN 100
GKL 15,450 DN 50
PIAM 48,950 UP 850
KOLON IND 60,300 UP 1,000
HANJINKAL 57,900 UP 100
HanmiPharm 304,000 DN 1,000
Meritz Financial 41,000 UP 1,050
BNK Financial Group 7,990 UP 140
KOLMAR KOREA 47,300 DN 700
emart 138,500 DN 500
DoubleUGames 52,300 UP 1,600
CUCKOO 19,100 DN 50
COSMAX 85,900 DN 600
MANDO 54,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 825,000 DN 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 42,250 UP 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,950 UP 200
Netmarble 103,500 UP 500
KRAFTON 261,500 UP 500
HD HYUNDAI 59,100 UP 800
ORION 88,900 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,200 0
BGF Retail 181,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 129,000 UP 3,500
HDC-OP 14,750 UP 350
HYOSUNG TNC 422,000 UP 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 504,000 UP 4,500
SKBS 136,500 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,800 UP 550
KakaoBank 45,600 UP 200
HYBE 280,000 UP 500
SK ie technology 121,500 UP 3,500
LG Energy Solution 435,500 UP 2,500
DL E&C 59,600 UP 300
kakaopay 129,000 UP 1,500
SKSQUARE 56,500 UP 800
(END)
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
Yoon says will expand breadth of diplomacy based on stronger alliance with U.S.: report
-
Elementary school teacher given 7-yr prison term for luring teenagers into filming sexually abusive material
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Russian, Chinese warplanes entered S. Korea's air defense zone last month
-
(LEAD) U.S. authorities lower COVID-19 travel alert on S. Korea
-
S. Korea reports 118,504 new cases with omicron receding