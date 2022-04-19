S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 19, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.995 2.012 -1.7
2-year TB 2.782 2.802 -2.0
3-year TB 2.981 2.990 -0.9
10-year TB 3.350 3.355 -0.5
2-year MSB 2.785 2.808 -2.3
3-year CB (AA-) 3.671 3.689 -1.8
91-day CD 1.720 1.720 0.0
