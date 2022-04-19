First items moved into Moon's retirement home compound
YANGSAN, South Korea, April 19 (Yonhap) -- Workers began to bring items into President Moon Jae-in's retirement home compound in a southeastern city Tuesday, about 20 days before the first couple moves in.
The construction of Moon's private home in a rural town in Yangsan, 420 kilometers south of Seoul, was completed on April 11. Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook are scheduled to move into the house on May 10.
Various office supplies, including drawers, chairs, desks and wardrobes, were unloaded from a large truck in a vacant lot about 50 meters from the residence.
Workers said the furniture came from Seoul. The first items to arrive at the premises appear to belong to the security service to be housed at a facility near the president's home.
The first couple's items will be moved later this week from Cheong Wa Dae and their previous home in the city.
Moon and his wife bought the two-story house on a 2,630.5-square-meter plot of land for 1.06 billion won (US$856,000) at their own expense in April 2020.
