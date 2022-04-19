Unionized bus drivers in Seoul vote for strike over wages
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- Unionized bus drivers in Seoul have voted for a strike to demand pay hikes, its union said Tuesday.
According to the union, some 15,800 out of its 18,000 members voted in favor of a strike. They will go on strike on April 26 if negotiations with their management fall through.
Unionized bus drivers in major cities, such as Daegu, also voted for a strike on the same day.
If they walk out, some 98 percent of buses that run in Seoul will be affected, according to the union.
The union claimed a wage freeze for a second straight year translates into a reduction in salaries.
