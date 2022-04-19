Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon to invite 41,000 for his inauguration ceremony amid eased virus distancing

All News 21:09 April 19, 2022

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- A larger than previously planned number of people will be invited to attend President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inaugural ceremony slated for early next month amid eased virus restrictions, according to Yoon's transition team Tuesday.

Some 41,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony, including political leaders, citizens and bereaved families of sailors killed in North Korea's sinking of the Cheonan warship in 2010, the transition team said.

The transition team said more people than previously thought will be invited, as the country fully lifted COVID-19 restrictions, except the mask mandate Monday.

Yoon's inaugural ceremony committee had earlier planned to invite around 10,000 people in line with earlier COVID-19 guidelines.

The ceremony will take place at a plaza in front of the National Assembly on May 10 and is expected to cost around 3.3 billion won (US$2.66 million), the largest-ever.

This file photo taken Feb. 24, 2013, shows a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony of President Park Geun-hye. (Yonhap)


(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Yoon Suk-yeol #inauguration ceremony
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!