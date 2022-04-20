Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- DP sticks to prosecution reform push despite strife from within (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Health Minister nominee Chung's college senior friend was chief examiner when his daughter took test for medical school transfer (Kookmin Daily)
-- Top prosecutor Kim Oh-soo makes counterproposals to persuade DP to drop prosecution reform push (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon's transition team calls DP's prosecution reform 'legislative coup' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Senior top court judge says DP's prosecution reform highly likely to be ruled unconstitutional (Chosun Ilbo)
-- BOK chief nominee signals rate hikes, says inflation to rise over next 1-2 years (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon scraps plan to use Army chief's residence as his official presidential residence, apparently considering foreign minister's official residence (Hankyoreh)
-- DP accelerates prosecution reform push despite signal from Cheong Wa Dae to slow down (Hankook Ilbo)
-- BOK chief nominee vows to rein in inflation with rate hikes 'even if it's unpopular' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Financial regulators to overhaul IPO book building to prevent 'bluffing bids' by institutional investors (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- State Dept. says Korea is totally safe to visit (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Transition committee calls on DP to end push to neuter prosecution (Korea Herald)
-- Local residents, bus drivers protest Seoul's 'Compact City' project (Korea Times)
