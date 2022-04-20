Korean-language dailies

-- DP sticks to prosecution reform push despite strife from within (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Health Minister nominee Chung's college senior friend was chief examiner when his daughter took test for medical school transfer (Kookmin Daily)

-- Top prosecutor Kim Oh-soo makes counterproposals to persuade DP to drop prosecution reform push (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon's transition team calls DP's prosecution reform 'legislative coup' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Senior top court judge says DP's prosecution reform highly likely to be ruled unconstitutional (Chosun Ilbo)

-- BOK chief nominee signals rate hikes, says inflation to rise over next 1-2 years (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon scraps plan to use Army chief's residence as his official presidential residence, apparently considering foreign minister's official residence (Hankyoreh)

-- DP accelerates prosecution reform push despite signal from Cheong Wa Dae to slow down (Hankook Ilbo)

-- BOK chief nominee vows to rein in inflation with rate hikes 'even if it's unpopular' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Financial regulators to overhaul IPO book building to prevent 'bluffing bids' by institutional investors (Korea Economic Daily)

