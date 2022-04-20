(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 20)

The launch came a day after the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of Kim Il-sung, the founder of North Korea and grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un. It is the most important national holiday of the country. The North was expected to carry out a certain provocation such as a missile test around the day. It was a period when South Korea's military should have been watching the North more carefully than ever. The recent test was North Korea's 13th military provocation of this year and came 23 days after it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on March 24.