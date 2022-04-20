(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 20)
Qualifications questioned
: Health minister nominee hit for favoritism allegations
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is under mounting pressure to withdraw the nomination of his longtime friend as health and welfare minister over allegations that the nominee used his position to get his children into medical school. But Yoon has refused to yield to such pressure, saying that "clear facts about irregularities" should first be confirmed.
The controversy erupted after Yoon nominated Chung Ho-young, a former chief of Kyungpook National University Hospital, to lead the Ministry of Health and Welfare, April 10. The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) raised allegations that Chung's two children managed to enter Kyungpook National University's medical school by taking advantage of their father's position in the university-affiliated hospital.
Chung's daughter gained admission into the medical school in the southeastern city of Daegu in 2017 when he was vice head of the hospital. His son also entered the same medical school in 2018 after Chung became chief of the hospital. He has faced suspicions that he may have exercised his influence to help his children get high scores in their document screening and interview tests.
The suspicions have been amplified because Chung's son presented credentials of co-authoring two theses and conducting 40 hours of research work while attending classes for 19 hours a week for the undergraduate course at the university's engineering department. In many ways, it appears to be impossible for any student to juggle all those things at the same time.
More seriously, Chung is dogged by allegations that he may have played a certain role in helping his son get an exemption from active-duty military service. The exemption was given to his son based on medical records issued by the university hospital in 2015, five years after he was rated suitable for such service.
However, Chung has dismissed all the favoritism allegations as groundless. He said in a press conference Sunday that there have not been any improper acts related to his children. He added that no such suspicious acts were possible either. Then he offered to let his children come in for a probe by the Ministry of Education to check for any irregularities. He also said he will have his son undergo a medical reexamination by a medical institution to be designated by the National Assembly.
Yoon's transition committee should take the proper steps to reveal the truth behind the allegations against Chung and his family. Otherwise, the incoming Yoon administration will face an uphill battle in Assembly confirmation hearings for ministerial nominees. If Yoon presses ahead with the appointments of Chung and some other nominees whose qualifications are questioned, he may face a strong public backlash.
The allegations against Chung remind the people of a corruption and admissions fraud case involving Cho Kuk, President Moon Jae-in's confidant and pick for justice minister. President-elect Yoon should not forget that he had spearheaded the investigation into the case as then prosecutor general. He must take all the responsibility for the poor vetting process on the qualifications of Chung and other nominees.
(END)
