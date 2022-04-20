(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 20)

However, Chung has dismissed all the favoritism allegations as groundless. He said in a press conference Sunday that there have not been any improper acts related to his children. He added that no such suspicious acts were possible either. Then he offered to let his children come in for a probe by the Ministry of Education to check for any irregularities. He also said he will have his son undergo a medical reexamination by a medical institution to be designated by the National Assembly.