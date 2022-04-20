Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 20, 2022

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/09 Sunny 0

Incheon 18/10 Sunny 0

Suwon 23/07 Sunny 0

Cheongju 24/08 Sunny 0

Daejeon 24/07 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 24/05 Sunny 0

Gangneung 26/14 Sunny 0

Jeonju 24/07 Sunny 0

Gwangju 25/09 Cloudy 20

Jeju 21/12 Sunny 0

Daegu 26/10 Sunny 0

Busan 23/13 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!