Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 20, 2022
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/09 Sunny 0
Incheon 18/10 Sunny 0
Suwon 23/07 Sunny 0
Cheongju 24/08 Sunny 0
Daejeon 24/07 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 24/05 Sunny 0
Gangneung 26/14 Sunny 0
Jeonju 24/07 Sunny 0
Gwangju 25/09 Cloudy 20
Jeju 21/12 Sunny 0
Daegu 26/10 Sunny 0
Busan 23/13 Sunny 0
(END)
