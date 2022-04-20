Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open lower on tech losses

All News 09:29 April 20, 2022

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday, despite overnight gains on Wall Street, as large-cap tech shares lost ground on profit-taking.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 8.88 points, or 0.33 percent, to reach 2,710.01 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, U.S. stocks rose ahead of the corporate earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.45 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index soared 2.15 percent.

In Seoul, big-cap tech and bio shares led the overall decline following gains a day earlier.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.89 percent, and SK hynix shed 1.33 percent.

Samsung Biologics fell 0.97 percent and Celltrion went down 0.62 percent.

Key battery maker LG Energy Solution decreased 0.23 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.28 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,239.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3 won from the previous session's close.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
