(LEAD) Bogota int'l book fair kicks off with S. Korea as guest of honor

"Although South Korea and Colombia are geographically far away, Korean readers have been sharing literature and art beyond times and places, reading books by Latin America's best-known writer, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and Moreno Duran, Colombia's top novelist, while sipping a cup of Colombian coffee and appreciating Fernando Botero's paintings," he said in his speech to the ceremony. "I hope today's cooperation through books will lead to cooperation and exchanges across creative industries, such as cultural arts and tourism," he said.

