The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 April 20, 2022
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.53 1.53
2-M 1.58 1.58
3-M 1.65 1.65
6-M 1.85 1.85
12-M 2.35 2.37
(END)
